Ranking Wta aggiornato a lunedì 20 novembre | Swiatek numero 1 del mondo | Paolini numero 1 d’Italia

Ranking Wta

Ranking Wta aggiornato a lunedì 20 novembre: Swiatek numero 1 del mondo, Paolini numero 1 d’Italia (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Ecco il Ranking Wta aggiornato a lunedì 6 novembre 2023. In questa fase della stagione si disputano solo alcuni tornei minori, perciò non si registrano grandi cambiamenti nelle prime posizioni delle classifiche. Al comando c’è sempre Iga Swiatek, che grazie al trionfo nelle WTA Finals di Cancun si è garantita la possibilità di chiudere la stagione da numero uno. Alle sue spalle Aryna Sabalenka e Coco Gauff, seguite a loro volta da Elena Rybakina e Jessica Pegula. Per quanto riguarda le azzurre, la migliore è Jasmine Paolini, che staziona al numero 30 e sogna di essere testa di serie agli Australian Open. In top 50 troviamo anche Martina Trevisan ed Elisabetta Cocciaretto, mentre è appena fuori Camila Giorgi. E’ invece ...
