(Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) LAGOS,, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/As the world anticipates the upcoming UN climate summit (COP28) in Dubai.is making significant strides towards embracing electric, signaling a robustto sustainable and cleaner transportation. His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized thisat the Presidential Villa as he inspected the solar powered charging stations for e-domiciled in the State House, demonstrating's dedication to driving environmentally friendly alternatives. Vice President Shettima highlighted's ambitious plans for an e-Strategy, designed to position the country as a pioneer in sustainable transportation on the African continent. ...

Vaticano : Vatican synod ends with divide over women deacons and LGBTQ+

...was simply that the topic merited 'further consideration.' The pope has sent mixedon both ... Yet conservative bishops from Poland, Hungary,, Ethiopia, Australia and elsewhere ardently ...

Nigeria Signals Greater e-Mobility Commitment PR Newswire

Nigeria MPC: Central Bank Postpones Interest-Rate Decision Again Bloomberg

Nigeria Signals Greater e-Mobility Commitment

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world anticipates the upcoming UN climate summit (COP28) in Dubai. Nigeria is making significant strides towards embracing electric mobility, signa ...

Energy Transition Office, Nigeria: Nigeria Signals Greater e-Mobility Commitment

As the world anticipates the upcoming UN climate summit (COP28) in Dubai. Nigeria is making significant strides towards embracing electric mobility ...