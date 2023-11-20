Nigeria Signals Greater e-Mobility Commitment (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As the world anticipates the upcoming UN climate summit (COP28) in Dubai. Nigeria is making significant strides towards embracing electric Mobility, signaling a robust Commitment to sustainable and cleaner transportation. His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized this Commitment at the Presidential Villa as he inspected the solar powered charging stations for e-Mobility domiciled in the State House, demonstrating Nigeria's dedication to driving environmentally friendly alternatives. Vice President Shettima highlighted Nigeria's ambitious plans for an e-Mobility Strategy, designed to position the country as a pioneer in sustainable transportation on the African continent. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
