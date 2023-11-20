My Home My Destiny | anticipazioni puntate dal 20 al 24 novembre in streaming su Mediaset Infinity

Home Destiny

Autore : optimagazine
My Home My Destiny, anticipazioni puntate dal 20 al 24 novembre in streaming su Mediaset Infinity (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Le anticipazioni di My Home My Destiny, la nuova serie turca che, dopo la messa in onda su Canale5, è sbarcata su Mediaset Infinity con la seconda stagione. Con il ritorno di Uomini & Donne, la serie è traslocata sulla piattaforma di streaming. Le trame sono relative alla settimana che va da lunedì 20 a venerdì 24 novembre 2023. Tratta da un romanzo, a sua volta basato su una vicenda realmente accaduta, la trama di My Home My Destiny racconta la storia di Zeynep. Ragazza di umili origini, da bambina viene adottata dai benestanti datori di lavoro della madre. Da adulta, dopo aver frequentato le scuole più elitarie del Paese, le viene imposto un matrimonio d’interesse con un uomo dell’alta società. Ed è proprio allora che la madre ...
My Home My Destiny 2 replica streaming puntata 56 del 20 novembre

Proseguono sulla piattaforma Mediaset Infinity gli episodi della seconda stagione My Home My Destiny. Nella puntata inedita di oggi - lunedì 20 novembre - Savas ed Emine riescono a racimolare i soldi da dare a Bekir per farlo testimoniare e far scagionare Mehdi. Baris è sempre più ...

