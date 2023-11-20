Monarch | Legacy of Monsters è proprio la serie di cui il Monsterverse aveva bisogno

Monarch Legacy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Autore : cinemaserietv
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters è proprio la serie di cui il Monsterverse aveva bisogno (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Nei giorni scorsi, ha fatto il suo debutto su Apple Tv+ Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, la prima serie tv in live action ambientata nel Monsterverse di casa Legendary, ossia l’universo cinematografico condiviso dedicato alle imprese di Godzilla, King Kong, Mothra, King Ghidorah e degli altri kaiju della tradizione cinematografica giapponese. Come vi abbiamo anticipato nella nostra recensione, la serie non soltanto non ha deluso le attese, ma ha rappresentato un importante passo avanti per l’intera saga, che nel 2024 festeggerà il suo decimo anniversario con l’uscita di Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire di Adam Wingard. Al di là dei meriti individuali del cast (diciamolo, affidare a Kurt Russell e suo figlio Wyatt il compito di interpretare il medesimo personaggio in due momenti diversi ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising

  • Monarch : Legacy of Monsters - Kurt e Wyatt Russell su come hanno interpretato lo stesso ruolo : “Una sfida”

  • Monarch : Legacy of Monsters in streaming

  • Monarch : Legacy of Monsters - su Apple TV+ la serie basata sul Monsterverse di Legendary

  • Monarch : Legacy of Monsters - la recensione della serie Apple TV+ : il mito di Godzilla e dei Titani

  • Monarch - Legacy of Monsters si focalizza più sugli umani - ma i mostri sono pazzeschi

  • Monarch : Legacy of Monsters su Apple Tv+ è una gigantesca caccia ai mostri

Fantastic 4 - Matt Shakman rivela le differenze fra i "suoi" supereroi e gli altri team Marvel

Intervistato da Screen Rant per la promozione della serie Apple TV+  Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - nuovo tassello del franchise su Godzilla - , Matt Shakman ha quindi messo a confronto l'iconico ...

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, la storia completa del MonsterVerse  IGN ITALY

Monarch - Legacy of Monsters si focalizza più sugli umani, ma i mostri sono pazzeschi  WIRED Italia

Careful what you 'Wish' for: Disney brings back the villain

Chris Pine will voice the seemingly benevolent sorcerer-monarch, Magnifico Los Angeles: From Cruella de Vil to Scar, Disney has created many of cinema's most memorable villains - but bombastic baddies ...

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters review - Great character-driven, intimate story set in the Godzilla universe

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters may be one of those very few TV shows that pulls off a gargantuan task: it genuinely surprises. That’s not because it has twists and turns or squirmy scenes of violence you ...
Video su : Monarch Legacy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Monarch Legacy Monarch Legacy Monsters proprio serie