Matthaus su Bellingham | “Sono sorpreso da un dato con il Real Madrid”

Matthaus Bellingham

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a itasportpress©

Autore : itasportpress
Matthaus su Bellingham: “Sono sorpreso da un dato con il Real Madrid” (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Intervistato dal "Daily Mail", l'ex calciatore dell'Inter, Lothar Matthaus, ha parlato del fenomeno del momento nel calcio internazionale: Jude Bellingham
Leggi su itasportpress
Advertising

Matthaus su Bellingham: 'Sono sorpreso da un dato con il Real Madrid'

... perché i suoi compagni giocano meglio, anche se sono sorpreso dal numero di gol che sta segnando" - ha concluso Matthaus, l'ultimo in ordine di tempo a parlare di Jude Bellingham, calciatore ...

Matthaus su Bellingham: “Sono sorpreso da un dato con il Real Madrid”  ItaSportPress

EXCLUSIVE: Germany legend Lothar Matthaus hails Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham as he tips England for a Euros  Daily Mail

Matthaus su Bellingham: “Sono sorpreso da un dato con il Real Madrid”

Intervistato dal "Daily Mail", l'ex calciatore dell'Inter, Lothar Matthaus, ha parlato del fenomeno del momento nel calcio internazionale: Jude Bellingham ...

EXCLUSIVE: Germany legend Lothar Matthaus hails Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham as he tips England for a Euros charge… and reveals what he said to Chris Waddle after THAT ...

EXCLUSIVE: Like Bellingham, Matthaus moved overseas. But, as with Kane, he did so in his prime, winning Serie A in 1989 with Inter Milan in his first season aged 27.
Video su : Matthaus Bellingham
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Matthaus Bellingham Matthaus Bellingham Sono sorpreso dato