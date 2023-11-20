Harry e Meghan Markle | Natale con Carlo Ma William e Kate Middleton si rifiutano

Harry Meghan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dilei©

Autore : dilei
Harry e Meghan Markle, Natale con Carlo. Ma William e Kate Middleton si rifiutano (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Harry e Meghan Markle potrebbero trascorre il Natale in compagnia di Carlo e Camilla in Gran Bretagna, ma William e Kate Middleton hanno imposto il loro veto: a Sandringham, o i Sussex o loro. E intanto resta l’incognita su dove i Duchi alloggeranno durante le loro vacanze britanniche. Harry e Meghan Markle, in Gran Bretagna per Natale Dopo la presunta telefonata di Harry a Carlo in occasione dei suoi 75 anni, si susseguono le indiscrezioni su un possibile disgelo tra il figlio e il padre che potrebbe completarsi con le vacanze di Natale. Rumors parlano di un invito del Sovrano ai Sussex per trascorrere le vacanze di ...
Leggi su dilei
Advertising

  • Harry e Meghan a Natale a Buckingham Palace? Nessuno li ha invitati ma…

  • “Harry e Meghan a Londra per Natale” - ma Re Carlo non li ha invitati

  • "Natale con la Royal Family". Ma dalla Corona nessun invito : schiaffo a Harry e Meghan

  • Harry e Meghan - tregua di Natale : «Disposti a passarlo con la Royal Family». Ma Re Carlo non li ha invitati

  • Harry e Meghan vogliono la pace con la famiglia reale per una questione di soldi

  • Harry e Meghan Markle imbarazzati : Endgame - il libro che non avrebbero mai voluto leggere

Harry e Meghan: vorremmo il Natale in famiglia. Nessuno però li ha invitati

LONDRA - Harry e Meghan quest'anno devono risentire particolarmente dello spirito natalizio. Amici vicino alla coppia hanno fatto arrivare ai media la notizia che il duca e la duchessa di Sussex avrebbero ...

Harry e Meghan a Natale a Buckingham Palace Nessuno li ha invitati ma…  TGCOM

Harry e Meghan, riconciliazione in vista con la famiglia reale La strategia dei Sussex e l'ipotesi (improbabi  ilmessaggero.it

Inside Harry and Meghan's last Christmas with the Royals after Queen broke tradition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Christmas with his family a few years ago, with there now speculation over whether they will reunite with his relatives for the occasion this year ...

Prince William 'angry' over Harry crossing 'no-go' area with Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales is said to be "angry" after his younger brother, who is married to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, crossed a "no go area" with Kate Middleton.
Video su : Harry Meghan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Harry Meghan Harry Meghan Markle Natale Carlo