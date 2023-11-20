Golf, LPGA Tour: Lilia Vu è la ‘Rolex Player of the Year’. Yang vince in Florida, a Thitikul il Vare Trophy (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Settimana di verdetti sul LPGA Tour di Golf, dove Lilia Vu è stata premiata come Rolex Player of the Year. L’americana ha potuto festeggiare nonostante il quarto posto nel CME Group Tour Championship, in Florida, vinto dalla sudcoreana Amy Yang con un totale di 261 (68 63 64 66, -27) colpi. Alle sue spalle la statunitense Alison Lee e la giapponese Nasa Hataoka, entrambe seconde con 264 (-24). Il Vare Trophy, che premia la miglior media punteggio (69.533) fatta registrare sul circuito, è andato infine alla thailandese Atthaya Thitikul, prima proette di sempre a ottenere il riconoscimento senza aver mai vinto una gara in stagione. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Golf : Roberta Liti riconquista la carta per giocare sul tour LPGA nel 2024
Golf - impresa di Roberta Liti : nel 2024 giocherà sul LPGA Tour
Golf : Roberta Liti giocherà nel 2024 sul Lpga Tour
Manassero torna tra i grandi: l'anno prossimo 7 azzurri sul DP World Tour... sul LPGA Tour, il più importante circuito al mondo. Dopo quello della prima Ryder Cup italiana, festeggiamo un nuovo successo che arriva a meno di 9 mesi dal via delle Olimpiadi. Al Le Golf National ...
LPGA Tour Announces Record-Breaking 2024 Schedule LPGA
LPGA Tour 2024 schedule: Confirmed tournaments, dates, venues, majors, events and more Sky Sports
Lilia Vu pays homage to her late grandfather after securing LPGA Player of the Year honorsIn 2021, she won the Epson Tour Player of the Year. And now, on Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club, a fourth-place finish at the CME Group Tour Championship locked up the LPGA Tour's Player of the Year for ...
Golf’s 25 under 25: Rose Zhang, Tom Kim, Ludvig Åberg lead the next generationA golfer's prime is starting earlier and earlier, or at least it is for the best young talents in the men's and women's game.
Golf LPGAVideo su : Golf LPGA