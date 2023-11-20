Gestire l'area commerciale B2B, le novità di forSales

... nel tempo, grazie all'acquisizione di nuovi clienti e ad un alto grado didi chi già ci ... "Nel momento in cui siamo entrati nel Gruppo Impresoft, all'interno del Competence Center...

Customer retention: cos’è e come si misura Nuova Società

Customer retention: cos'è e come farla | DCommerce.it DCommerce.it

How Headline is using AI to make better investment decisions

Startups are made or broken by product-market fit. Immediately before a funding round, founders know they need to show that they are growing rapidly. Throwing a bunch of money at sales and marketing ...

For growth-driven companies in the UAE, customer retention is the new frontier

Acquiring new customers has been at the top of the agenda for companies from time immemorial. It wasn’t until new value propositions of entrants and compet..