CGTN: People-to-people exchanges: These American teenagers send Xi Jinping and his wife a special gift (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) - BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A group of high school students from Tacoma, Washington recently sent Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan a special gift as Xi is now in the U.S. for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. The students from Lincoln High School Choir on Thursday prepared a painting for the Chinese president and his wife, featuring Chinese elements like giant pandas, traditional gateways and elements signifying Washington state including prairie dogs and the Space Needle. The teenagers also prepared birthday cards for Madame Peng as her birthday is approaching. They also sang her a birthday song. They offered the gifts through the "Enduring Friendship" event organized jointly by China Media ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
