AEW/WWE: Chicago capitale del wrestling questa settimana, Dynamite a pochi chilometri da Survivor Series (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Per i fan più attenti, c’è una simpatica sovrapposizione per quanto riguarda gli impegni di AEW e WWE di questa settimana, quantomeno per quanto riguarda la posizione geografica dei prossimi show delle due major statunitensi. Nonostante si tratti di due arene ovviamente diverse, sia Dynamite che Smackdown (e Survivor Series ovviamente), andranno in onda in quel di Chicago a pochissimi chilometri di distanza l’uno dall’altro. Mercoledì la AEW, venerdì e sabato la WWE: Dynamite, Smackdown e Survivor Series a Chicago Mercoledì notte, infatti, il main show AEW si terrà alla Wintrust Arena della Windy City mentre sia il go-home show di Survivor ...
