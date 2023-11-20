AEW | MJF | niente WWE | avrebbe già rinnovato con la federazione fino al 2027!

AEW: MJF, niente WWE, avrebbe già rinnovato con la federazione fino al 2027! (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) MJF è attualmente il volto principale della federazione. È campione dei pesi massimi da oltre 365 giorni, detentore del ROH World Tag Team Championship e al centro delle trame più avvincenti. Con il suo talento è finito in poco tempo sotto i riflettori della WWE perché sembrerebbe che il suo contratto scadrà nel 2024. Secondo Nick Hausman di Haus of Wrestling, diverse fonti avrebbero già confermato che MJF ha rinnovato da tempo il suo contratto con la AEW. Inoltre, una fonte vicina alla compagnia di Stamford avrebbe affermato che la WWE non avrebbe mai contattato il campione dei pesi massimi, essendo consapevole della sua intenzione di rinnovare con la compagnia. La vicenda del contratto sembrerebbe quindi essere parte di una “storyline”. Pare che Friedman abbia rinnovato ...
