AEW Full Gear 2023 Risultati (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) AEW Full Gear è andato in onda il 18 novembre da Los Angeles. Titolo Mondiale AEW: MJF vince contro Jay White e difende il tiolo. Titolo Mondiale femminile AEW: Toni Storm vince contro Hikaru Shida e conquista il titolo AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy difende il titolo contro Jon Moxley TBS Championship: Julia Hart sconfigge Kris Statlander e Skye Blue e conquista il titolo 4-Way Ladder match per il World Tag Team AEW Championship:Big Bill e Ricky Starks sconfiggono FTR (Dash Harwood e Cash Wheeler), House of Black (Malakai Black e Brody King) e LFI (RUSH e Dralistico), difendendo il titolo. First contender match al World Tag Team AEW Championship:The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho) sconfiggono The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson e Matt Jackson) Texas Death Match: Swerve Strickland sconfigge Hangman ...Leggi su aewuniverse
Advertising
AEW Full Gear : MJF difende il titolo mondiale a Full Gear lottando con una gamba infortunata!
AEW : Ottimo il numero degli spettatori per Full Gear - dato leggermente migliore rispetto al 2022. I dettagli
AEW : MJF stabilisce un record a Full Gear - nessuno ci era mai riuscito prima di lui
AEW : Grandi Sorprese nella Divisione Femminile a Full Gear!
AEW Full Gear : AEW International Championship - cronaca del match
AEW Full Gear : Numeri da Record! Oltre 13.000 spettatori e 100.000 acquisti del PPV!
AEW: Report AEW Full Gear 2023 Tuttowrestling
RISULTATI: AEW Full Gear 2023 Zona Wrestling
Adam Copeland Reflects On His AEW Full Gear PerformanceWWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland had a memorable night at AEW Full Gear, not just for fans, but for the wrestler himself.
AEW FullVideo su : AEW Full