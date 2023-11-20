AEW Full Gear 2023 Risultati

(Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) AEWè andato in onda il 18 novembre da Los Angeles. Titolo Mondiale AEW: MJF vince contro Jay White e difende il tiolo. Titolo Mondiale femminile AEW: Toni Storm vince contro Hikaru Shida e conquista il titolo AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy difende il titolo contro Jon Moxley TBS Championship: Julia Hart sconfigge Kris Statlander e Skye Blue e conquista il titolo 4-Way Ladder match per il World Tag Team AEW Championship:Big Bill e Ricky Starks sconfiggono FTR (Dash Harwood e Cash Wheeler), House of Black (Malakai Black e Brody King) e LFI (RUSH e Dralistico), difendendo il titolo. First contender match al World Tag Team AEW Championship:The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho) sconfiggono The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson e Matt Jackson) Texas Death Match: Swerve Strickland sconfigge Hangman ...

Adam Copeland Reflects On His AEW Full Gear Performance

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland had a memorable night at AEW Full Gear, not just for fans, but for the wrestler himself.

Will Ospreay credits John Moxley for enticing him to AEW

John Moxley unknowingly had a hand in enticing Will Ospreay to sign with AEW. The English-born wrestler was announced as the company's latest addition during Saturday's "Full Gear" pay-per-view but ...