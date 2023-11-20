AEW | Darby Allin si prenderà una pausa per scalare l’Everest!

AEW: Darby Allin si prenderà una pausa per scalare l’Everest! (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) In una recente intervista a Forbes, Darby Allin aveva annunciato che si prenderà una pausa dalla All Elite Wrestling per dedicarsi ad un altra sua passione, la scalata. Ieri notte, subito dopo il match di Full Gear, l’ex campione TNT ha infatti preso un volo intercontinentale per il Nepal per iniziare l’allenamento che lo porterà, nel 2024, a tentare l’impresa di scalare il Monte Everest, di cui la data non è stata ancora rivelata. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
