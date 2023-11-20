AEW | Darby Allin si prenderà una pausa per scalare l’Everest!

(Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) In una recente intervista a Forbes,aveva annunciato che siunadalla All Elite Wrestling per dedicarsi ad un altra sua passione, la scalata. Ieri notte, subito dopo il match di Full Gear, l’ex campione TNT ha infatti preso un volo intercontinentale per il Nepal per iniziare l’allenamento che lo porterà, nel 2024, a tentare l’impresa diil Monte Everest, di cui la data non è stata ancora rivelata. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.

AEW: Darby Allin si prenderà un periodo di “pausa”… allenandosi per scalare l’Ever... Zona Wrestling

Sting e Darby Allin battono gli Outrunners a AEW Dynamite The Shield Of Wrestling

Adam Copeland Reflects On His AEW Full Gear Performance

Adam Copeland got the chance to have what he claimed was a bucket lister of a night for him at AEW Full Gear as he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and ...

Chris Jericho gushes over AEW's latest star addition

Will Ospreay is joining AEW as announced during their "Full Gear" show that aired on Saturday. Over the past two years, Ospreay has developed into one of the hottest commodities in the wrestling world ...