The Last of Us Parte II Remastered annuciato per PS5

(Di domenica 19 novembre 2023) (Adnkronos) – Sony Interactive Entertainment e il developer Naughty Dog hanno annunciato il lancio di Theof UsIIper PlayStation 5, previsto per il 19 gennaio 2024. I possessori della versione per PlayStation 4 potranno aggiornare al nuovo titolo pagando 10 euro, e i dati salvati saranno trasferibili. Questa nuova versione del gioco sarà disponibile sia in edizione standard che in una speciale "W.L.F. Edition", venduta esclusivamente attraverso PlayStation Direct in alcuni mercati selezionati, tra cui Stati Uniti, Regno Unito, Germania, Francia, Benelux, Italia, Spagna, Portogallo e Austria. Quest'ultima edizione include una custodia SteelBook, quattro spille smaltate, una toppa della Washington Liberation Front e 47 carte collezionabili della Society of Champions, di cui otto olografiche. I preordini saranno ...

Sony Interactive Entertainment e il developer Naughty Dog hanno annunciato il lancio di The Last of Us Parte II Remastered per PlayStation 5, previsto per il 19 gennaio 2024. I possessori della versio ...