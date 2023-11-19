Swerve Strickland avvisa tutto il roster AEW: “Dovete avere paura di me” (Di domenica 19 novembre 2023)
Ieri notte a Full Gear, “Hangman” Adam Page e “Swerve” Strickland hanno dato vita ad un violento e sanguinoso Texas Death Match. La loro è stata una rivalità molto personale e ieri notte lo si è visto sul ring. A vincere è stato Strickland il quale ha portato a casa una delle più importanti vittorie della carriera, se non la più importante. Subito dopo la fine del match, ancora tutto insanguinato, ha mandato un chiaro avvertimento a tutto il roster AEW.
“È solo l’inizio, comando io in AEW”
Subito dopo la fine del brutale Texas Death Match vinto contro “Hangman” Adam Page, “Swerve” Strickland ha voluto mandare un chiaro messaggio non solo al Cowboy, ma a tutto il roster AEW. Con il volto ancora ...Leggi su zonawrestling
