Generative AI Captions: Nuovo Tool di Ricerca Bing (Di domenica 19 novembre 2023) Generative AI Captions: Il Nuovo Strumento di Ricerca di Bing Recentemente, Microsoft ha introdotto Generative AI Captions per i risultati di Ricerca di Bing, utilizzando la potenza di GPT 4 per fornire estratti mirati e personalizzati dalle pagine web. Questo Nuovo strumento offre agli utenti snippet informativi e facilmente digeribili. Nel blog … ? Leggi su windows8.myblog
Advertising
Microsoft reveals Generative AI Captions for Bing search results that summarizes webpages Neowin
Bing May Now Use AI To Write Your Snippets With AI-Generated ... Search Engine Roundtable
The secret environmental cost hiding inside your smart home deviceAI could become a major source of planet-warming emissions. How can the smart home industry build products more sustainably
Bing May Now Use AI To Write Your Snippets With AI-Generated CaptionsBing announced this week that it may use AI to create your snippets. Bing is calling this "Generative AI Captions" and if Bing uses AI for your snippet, it will label it as such. Bing will add the ...
Generative CaptionsVideo su : Generative Captions