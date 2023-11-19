Christmas World Roma 2023 a Villa Borghese | quest’anno è ancora più grande!

Christmas World

Christmas World Roma 2023 a Villa Borghese, quest’anno è ancora più grande! (Di domenica 19 novembre 2023) AGGIORNAMENTO: Biglietti in vendita su Ticketone: https://www.ticketone.it/artist/Christmas-World— Dal 1 Dicembre 2023 al 7 Gennaio 2024 torna il Christmas World Roma a Villa Borghese. Dopo il successo dello scorso anno, Christmas World torna in scena con un’edizione ancora più spettacolare che si svolgerà nel cuore di Roma. LEGGI ANCHE: — Il magico paese di Babbo Natale si trova a pochi chilometri da Roma: ogni anno incanta grandi e bambini >> Il format celebra le suggestive atmosfere natalizie, immergendo gli spettatori in un viaggio attraverso gli scorci iconici di diverse città del Mondo riprodotte con grande maestria da scenografi e artisti ...
