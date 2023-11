AEW Full Gear | Adam Copeland e Christian Cage si affrontano o quasi nel primo match!

AEW: Report AEW Full Gear 2023 Tuttowrestling

RISULTATI: AEW Full Gear 2023 Zona Wrestling

MJF defeated Jay White at Full Gear on Saturday night to retain the AEW World Championship. In the wake of MJF beating Samoa Joe on the Grand Slam edition ...- Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin are undefeated as a trio in AEW. At Full Gear, they defeated The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.) ...