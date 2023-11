WWE | Cody Rhodes salva LA Knight dalla Bloodline a SmackDown!

WWE: Michael Cole snobba la AEW a Raw parlando di Cody Rhodes… scatenando l’ira dei fan Zona Wrestling

WWE: Nessuno come Cody Rhodes nel 2023 Spazio Wrestling

But while "Main Event" Jey Uso has stayed away — finding a home on "WWE Raw" and even a tag title run there with Cody Rhodes — Jimmy Uso has come back to "The Tribal Chief," once again doing his ...It'd be a lie to say Jimmy is the most thrilling WWE star on the map right now, but he's still capable in-ring and can work this kind of bout in his sleep. This fan isn't sure WWE can stretch LA's ...