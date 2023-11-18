WWE: Charlotte Flair chiama Becky Lynch per il WarGames, ecco come sono andate le cose (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di SmackDown, abbiamo visto che è stato reso ufficiale per Survivor Series, che andrà di scena il prossimo sabato, il WarGames Match femminili che vedrà protagonisti il team delle Damage CTRL, formato da Bayley, Asuka, la WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky e Kairi Sane, contrapposto al team formato da Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair e una partner che fino al finale di puntata è stata tenuta in gran segreto. La telefonata fra Becky e Charlotte Durante la puntata abbiamo visto come Bianca abbia tentato di trovare una partner per il team ma sia Mia Yim che Zelina Vega nonostante i loro sì, sono state messe KO dalle Damage CTRL. Alla fine è stata proprio Charlotte Flair a pensare ad una soluzione e a ...Leggi su zonawrestling
