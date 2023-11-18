WORLD’S BEST WORKPLACES | PUBBLICATA LA CLASSIFICA DELLE 25 MIGLIORI AZIENDE AL MONDO PER CUI LAVORARE NEL 2023

WORLD'S BEST

WORLD’S BEST WORKPLACES, PUBBLICATA LA CLASSIFICA DELLE 25 MIGLIORI AZIENDE AL MONDO PER CUI LAVORARE NEL 2023 (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) Great Place to Work, azienda leader nello studio e nell’analisi del clima aziendale, ascoltando il parere di oltre 6,2 milioni di collaboratori ha stilato il ranking dei “WORLD’S BEST WORKPLACES 2023”, ovvero le 25 multinazionali in cui i dipendenti sono più felici di LAVORARE. Sano equilibrio tra lavoro e vita privata, coinvolgimento diretto dei dipendenti nei
