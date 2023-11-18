The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered è stato annunciato! (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) A sorpresa Sony ha annunciato The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered, una versione rimasterizzata per PS5 dell’ultimo titolo targato Naughty Dog Di sicuro tutti conoscerete The Last of Us Parte 2, l’ultimo eccezionale gioco sviluppato da Naughty Dog. Ormai sono passati più di 3 anni dal lancio di questo titolo, ma a quanto pare presto avremo la possibilità di rigiocarlo in una versione ampliata e migliorata. Sony infatti ha annunciato a sorpresa The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered, una versione rimasterizzata per PS5 dell’ultimo titolo targato Naughty Dog. The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered non porta solo migliorie grafiche La nuova versione rimasterizzata di The Last of Us 2 permetterà ai ...Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
The Last of Us : Parte II Remastered - annunciata ufficialmente la data di uscita
The Last Of Us 2 Remastered annunciato
The Last of Us 2 : trovato il volto di Abby?
The Last of Us 2 ha trovato la sua Abby? Kaitlyn Dever in trattative con HBO
“The Last Faith” : Un Viaggio nell’Oscuro Regno dei Metroidvania e Soulslike
The Last Of Us Stagione 2 : inizio delle riprese svelato
The Mandalorian 4: rivelati aggiornamenti, Pedro Pascal ritornerà nei panni di Din Djarin!... poiché deve ancora finire di girare Il Gladiatore 2 e trascorrerà la prima parte del 2024 in Canada a girare la seconda stagione di The Last of Us ' Questa non è una novità dato che Pedro Pascal non ...
- The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered annunciato per PS5 con data d'uscita Multiplayer.it
- The Last of Us - Part II Remastered, cosa cambia rispetto a PS4 Spaziogames.it
- The Last of Us 2 Remastered: cosa cambia dalla versione PS4 Everyeye Videogiochi
Audi R8: The Last Lap, addio, splendida supercar GPOne.com
Subdued Growth No Barrier To Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) With Shares Advancing 28%Those holding Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRBU ) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded ...
Live coverage: SpaceX readies for second test of its Starship rocketSpaceX is scheduled to attempt a second launch of its fully assembled Starship rocket and spacecraft on Saturday from its facility in South Texas. The first test flight in April ended with the rocket ...
The LastVideo su : The Last