The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered è stato annunciato!

(Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) A sorpresa Sony ha annunciato Theof Us, una versione rimasterizzata per PS5 dell’ultimo titolo targato Naughty Dog Di sicuro tutti conoscerete Theof Us2, l’ultimo eccezionale gioco sviluppato da Naughty Dog. Ormai sono passati più di 3 anni dal lancio di questo titolo, ma a quanto pare presto avremo la possibilità di rigiocarlo in una versione ampliata e migliorata. Sony infatti ha annunciato a sorpresa Theof Us, una versione rimasterizzata per PS5 dell’ultimo titolo targato Naughty Dog. Theof Usnon porta solo migliorie grafiche La nuova versione rimasterizzata di Theof Us 2 permetterà ai ...

The Last Of Us Stagione 2 : inizio delle riprese svelato

The Last of Us 2 ha trovato la sua Abby? Kaitlyn Dever in trattative con HBO

The Last of Us 2 : trovato il volto di Abby?

The Last Of Us 2 Remastered annunciato

The Last of Us : Parte II Remastered - annunciata ufficialmente la data di uscita

... poiché deve ancora finire di girare Il Gladiatore 2 e trascorrerà la prima parte del 2024 in Canada a girare la seconda stagione diof Us ' Questa non è una novità dato che Pedro Pascal non ...

Audi R8: The Last Lap, addio, splendida supercar GPOne.com

Those holding Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRBU ) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded ...SpaceX is scheduled to attempt a second launch of its fully assembled Starship rocket and spacecraft on Saturday from its facility in South Texas. The first test flight in April ended with the rocket ...