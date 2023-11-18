The Last Of Us 2 Remastered annunciato (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) Nella quiete della notte, una notizia ha scosso il mondo dei videogiocatori: The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered è realtà. Sony Interactive Entertainment e Naughty Dog hanno svelato questo ritorno epico, annunciando non solo miglioramenti tecnici, ma anche un’enorme espansione di contenuti. Miglioramenti Visivi e Tecnici La Remastered offre una gamma di miglioramenti visivi straordinari, supportando il 4K nativo in modalità Fedeltà e 1440p in Performance. Il gioco scorre con una fluidità impeccabile grazie al framerate sbloccato e a ombre di qualità superiore. Le texture sono state amplificate e il livello di dettaglio è stato arricchito, promettendo un’immersione ancor più profonda nell’affascinante mondo di The Last of Us. Il supporto per il feedback aptico del DualSense e il Descriptive Audio rendono ...Leggi su gamerbrain
