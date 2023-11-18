The Last Of Us 2 Remastered annunciato

(Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) Nella quiete della notte, una notizia ha scosso il mondo dei videogiocatori: Theof Us Parte 2è realtà. Sony Interactive Entertainment e Naughty Dog hanno svelato questo ritorno epico, annunciando non solo miglioramenti tecnici, ma anche un’enorme espansione di contenuti. Miglioramenti Visivi e Tecnici Laoffre una gamma di miglioramenti visivi straordinari, supportando il 4K nativo in modalità Fedeltà e 1440p in Performance. Il gioco scorre con una fluidità impeccabile grazie al framerate sbloccato e a ombre di qualità superiore. Le texture sono state amplificate e il livello di dettaglio è stato arricchito, promettendo un’immersione ancor più profonda nell’affascinante mondo di Theof Us. Il supporto per il feedback aptico del DualSense e il Descriptive Audio rendono ...

Da “The Last of Us” alla realtà : un nuovo studio potrebbe aver scoperto che i parassiti possono zombificare gli insetti grazie a geni in comune

The Last Of Us Stagione 2 : inizio delle riprese svelato

The Last of Us 2 ha trovato la sua Abby? Kaitlyn Dever in trattative con HBO

The Last of Us 2 : trovato il volto di Abby?

of Us: Part II Remastered - Trailer di annuncio videoTheof Us: Parte 2 - Trailer Dai un'occhiata al nuovo trailer diof Us: Parte 2. Mostra 110 del nuovo ...

Audi R8: The Last Lap, addio, splendida supercar GPOne.com

Pregame analysis and predictions of the New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA game to be played on November 18, 2023 on ESPN.Nella calma notte, l'annuncio di The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered ha scosso la comunità dei videogiocatori. Sony Interactive Entertainment e Naughty Dog hanno rivelato il ritorno di questo epico gioc ...