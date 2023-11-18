Superman Legacy | la trasformazione di David Corenswet per il ruolo FOTO

Superman Legacy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Autore : cinemaserietv
Superman Legacy, la trasformazione di David Corenswet per il ruolo (FOTO) (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) David Corenswet si sta già preparando per Superman Legacy: abbiamo avuto un primo sguardo alla trasformazione dell’attore per il ruolo tramite una FOTO postata su Instagram che lo ritrae durante una sessione di allenamento. La produzione del film sta ufficialmente entrando nel vivo ora che lo sciopero degli attori è finito, con i DC Studios, il regista James Gunn e l’intero cast ufficialmente tornati al lavoro.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Paolo Mascitti (@paolomascitti) Il personal trainer Paolo Masciti ha postato una FOTO su Instagram del suo ultimo cliente: la star di Superman: Legacy David Corenswet. In questa, ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising

  • Superman : Legacy - il prossimo Superman David Corenswet in "superforma" in vista delle riprese

  • Superman : Legacy - nuovi dettagli sulla trama rivelano il villain protagonista del reboot [rumor]

  • Superman : Legacy - Marìa Gabriela De Farìa sarà The Engineer

  • Superman : Legacy - María Gabriela De Faría sarà la villain The Engineer

  • Superman : Legacy - Jacob Elordi ha rifiutato il ruolo : "No grazie - troppo dark per me"

  • Superman Legacy : Nessun Ritardo per gli Scioperi - Conferma di James Gunn

Superman: Legacy, il prossimo Superman David Corenswet in 'superforma' in vista delle riprese

La star di Superman: Legacy , David Corenswet si prepara a vestire i panni di Superman nel prossimo reboot di James Gunn. Nell'ultimo scatto pubblicato dal suo allenatore, Corenswet appare allenato e in "...

Superman: Legacy, nuovi dettagli sulla trama rivelano il villain protagonista del reboot [rumor]  Movieplayer

Superman: Legacy, David Corenswet mostra i muscoli dell'Uomo d'Acciaio in vista delle riprese!  BadTaste.it Cinema

Superman: Legacy, il prossimo Superman David Corenswet in "superforma" in vista delle riprese

David Corenswet, che interpreterà Superman in Superman: Legacy, è in "superforma" in vista delle riprese nell'ultima foto trapelata online.

Superman: Legacy, nuovi dettagli sulla trama rivelano il villain protagonista del reboot [rumor]

Nuovi rumor rivelano ulteriori dettagli sulla trama di Superman: Legacy e svelano l'identità del cattivo protagonista.
Video su : Superman Legacy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Superman Legacy Superman Legacy trasformazione David Corenswet