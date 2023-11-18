MJF: “Hogan è un bugiardo e un razzista” (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) La popolarità di Hulk Hogan è direttamente proporzionale al suo essere una figura polarizzante sia in senso positivo che negativo. Sicuramente l’emblema del vero boom del wrestling per come lo si conosce oggi, ma anche una figura molto controversa passata tra divorzi, tradimenti, cause legali, processi, filmini hard, un figlio in carcere e così via. Insomma, l’Hulkster non se l’è passata benissimo negli ultimi anni, aumentando ancor di più i suoi detrattori. Tra questi vi è anche l’attuale AEW World Heavyweight Champion, MJF, che ha speso parole non proprio lusinghiere per la leggenda della WWE in un’ospitata per il canale Youtube Dr Beau Hightower. Menzione d’onore anche per Chris Benoit Alla domanda del perché Hogan non sia molto ben visto dai fan al giorno d’oggi, MJF ha detto:“Perché è un bugiardo e un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
