IMPACT: Josh Alexander vs Will Ospreay disponibile gratis sul canale YouTube della compagnia (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) Dopo il match “stellare” andato in scena a Bound For Glory contro “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Will Ospreay ha regalato ai fan di IMPACT Wrestling una nuova perla. Si tratta del first time ever one on one match tra l’inglese detentore dell’IWGP UK/US Heavyweight Championship e il due volte IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander. Tale contesa è andata in scena nella scorsa puntata di IMPACT on AXS TV e, dato il grande successo riscosso, la federazione canadese ha scelto di renderlo disponibile nella sua completezza e in via completamente gratuita all’interno del proprio canale YouTube. Leggi su zonawrestling
