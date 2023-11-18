'Everton shock: rischia altri 9 punti di penalizzazione' (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) ROMA - Non basta la già pesante penalizzazione di 10 punti : l' Everton , secondo quanto riportato dal Daily Mail, rischia una nuova decurtazione di punti in classifica. Sarebbero infatti 9 i punti ...Leggi su corrieredellosport
'Everton shock: rischia altri 9 punti di penalizzazione'Sarebbero infatti 9 i punti che potrebbero essere tolti al club di Liverpool, una sentenza che quasi certamente condanerebbe l' Everton alla ...
Everton fuming after shock 10-point deduction for finance breaches Reuters
Former Real Madrid and Everton star Royston Drenthe forced to retire at 36 as madcap career ends in falloutFORMER Everton and Real Madrid star Royston Drenthe has announced his retirement from football. Drenthe, 36, was part of the Netherlands Under-21 side that won the Euro’s in 2007, beating ...
Everton’s 10-point penalty could not have come at a better time – the factors that will keep the club upEverton were in shock after the Premier League handed down their 10-point penalty for breaching financial rules, and in many seasons would now be staring at relegation from the top flight for the ...
