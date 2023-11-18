AEW: Full Gear è alle porte, Buy In a mezzanotte e mezza. Ecco la card FINALE (Di sabato 18 novembre 2023) AEW Full Gear è ormai alle porte. Tra poche ore, con il Buy In a mezzanotte e mezza, inizierà la lunga maratona che ci guiderà nel penultimo PPV della federazione di Tony Khan. Los Angeles sarà teatro di diversi incontri già dallo Zero Hour, come annunciato ieri notte e come riportato in mattinata. Ecco, qui di seguito, orari e la card FINALE dello show: Full Gear (Buy In 00.30, Main card 02.00) Zero Hour Pre-Show (Youtube e/o Sky Sport Arena) ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews Main ...Leggi su zonawrestling
