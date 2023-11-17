WWE: Rey Mysterio è stato sostituito da Logan Paul nei banner pubblicitari del sito (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) Come si è visto nella puntata di Friday Night Smackdown della scorsa settimana, Santos Escobar ha attaccato Rey Mysterio, diventando così un heel. In questo modo, quest’ultimo, è uscito di scena dato che recentemente si è sottoposto a un intervento chirurgico al ginocchio. sostituito La pagina “WWE Shows” presenta i banner di Raw, NXT e SmackDown, con ognuno di questi che presenta sei star di quel particolare brand, segnalando chi sono i più importanti. In questa sezione, Logan Paul ha sostituito Rey per lo show blu. C’è anche un banner nella pagina “WWE Superstars” che attualmente presenta 24 stelle della federazione. Mysterio ne faceva parte, ma anche in questo caso è stato sostituito da ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE's long term plans for major faction seemingly revealed after shocking twist on SmackdownOn the previous episode of WWE Smackdown, we saw the group crumble after Santos Escobar attacked Mysterio. This confirmed Escobar's heel turn, which the company had hinted at during the Master of the ...
Santos Escobar And Rey Mysterio Angle To Cause LWO SplitSantos Escobar and Rey Mysterio are no longer on the same page, leaving many to wonder what WWE will do with the LWO. For now, it seems like a plan is in place.
