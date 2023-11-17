The First Omen | svelata la data di uscita e la prima foto della protagonista Nell Tiger Free

The First

The First Omen: svelata la data di uscita e la prima foto della protagonista Nell Tiger Free (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) Walt Disney Company ha annunciato quando arriverà Nelle sale americane The First Omen, condividendo anche la prima foto del film horror. The First Omen, con protagonista Nell Tiger Free, ha ora una data di uscita: Walt Disney Company ha infatti annunciato che il film horror debutterà Nelle sale il 5 aprile 2024. Lo studio ha inoltre condiviso la prima immagine che ritrae la protagonista di Servant, anticipando un po' l'atmosfera del progetto. I dettagli del film horror Il lungometraggio The First Omen ha come protagonista una giovane americana che viene ...
