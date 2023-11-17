The Bourne Supremacy: dove è stato girato? (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) The Bourne Supremacy è stato girato in Germania, a Berlino, negli Stati Uniti a Los Angeles e New York e una piccola parte anche in Russia. In ogni caso le location coinvolte sono state quasi interamente quelle della capitale tedesca. L’inizio del film, così come tutti i flashback che sperimenta il protagonista nel corso della storia, sono ambientati e girati in Russia, a Mosca. Il finale è, invece, si è svolto a Manhattan, New York, mentre a Los Angeles delle panoramiche. Per quanto riguarda Berlino, quasi tutto il film è ambientato e girato qui. Al Alexanderstraße, sul tetto si trova Jason che si piazza con il fucile da cecchino, al numero 32 di Karl-Liebknecht-Straße si sono svolte le riprese del quartier generale della CIA e le parti ambientate alla stazione televisiva ci si trova alla Fernsehturm. ...Leggi su screenworld
Advertising
The Bourne Identity : come finisce il film con Matt Damon?
The Bourne Identity è il remake di un film che (forse) nessuno ricorda?
Stasera in TV: Film da vedere Venerdì 17 Novembre, in prima e seconda serataThe Bourne Supremacy (Azione, Thriller) in onda alle 23.30 su 20 , un film di Paul Greengrass, con Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Brian Cox, Julia Stiles, Karl Urban, Gabriel Mann, Joan Allen, Marton ...
The Bourne Supremacy, Paul Greengrass volle girare il film come ... Everyeye Cinema
Matt Damon, che incubo quello stunt per Bourne: "Fu terribile" Everyeye Cinema
Before ‘The Avengers’, 20th Century Fox Almost Had Their Own Civil WarOn top of everything else, The Bourne Ultimatum director Paul Greengrass was the favorite to direct the film. While his experience with the blockbuster Bourne titles makes it clear why Fox would ...
At their break, it’s safe to say that these Patriots are brokenThe Patriots are an objectively bad team desperately in need of a talent infusion, Chad Finn writes as the team enters their bye week.
The BourneVideo su : The Bourne