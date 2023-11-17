PowerWash Simulator ci porta indietro nel tempo con Ritorno al Futuro (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) L’universo di PowerWash Simulator si espande in un’epica collaborazione che farà battere il cuore dei nostalgici della trilogia di Ritorno al Futuro, regalando ai fan un’opportunità unica di immergersi nelle ambientazioni iconiche create da Robert Zemeckis. Grazie alla joint venture tra FuturLab e Square Enix Collective, i maestri della pulizia professionale avranno l’onore di riportare in splendida forma cinque scenari intramontabili. Scenari Iconici I venti del tempo ci portano in luoghi memorabili: dal Furgone di Doc Brown, dove ogni dettaglio è stato curato meticolosamente, al parcheggio che ha visto la Macchina del tempo avvolta in un misterioso ghiaccio temporale. L’avventura pulita continua con la Torre dell’Orologio di ...Leggi su gamerbrain
Advertising
PowerWash Simulator x Ritorno al Futuro: il nuovo Special Pack è ... Everyeye Videogiochi
PowerWash Simulator VR | la recensione | Meta Quest VR ITALIA
Great Scott! PowerWash SImulator has a Back to the Future DLCEver wonder who had to clean and make sure Doc Brown’s Van and the Delorean were squeaky clean and in tip-top shape Well, wonder no more because PowerWash Simulator and Back to the Future have ...
How did Hill Valley get so filthyBack to the Future Special Pack cleans up memorable franchise vehicles and settings. No Gigawatts are needed. Image: FuturLab / Square Enix Collective / PowerWash Simulator: Back to the Future Special ...
PowerWash SimulatorVideo su : PowerWash Simulator