Plus Innovation, Bari: “Inn-Safe, Inn-Presa, le suite tecnologiche dell'Hub IOT 4.0 per la trasformazione digitale delle PMI” (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) (Adnkronos) - Soluzioni e strumenti per ottimizzare work flow e cybersecurity, riducendo errori e costi, aumentando qualità, efficienza e valore aziendale Bari, 17 novembre 2023. Digitalizzazione, smart factory, cybersecurity, Industria 4.0: l'evoluzione tecnologica sta avanzando ad una velocità senza eguali, coinvolgendo e trasformando la gestione e la produzione delle imprese su scala globale. “Il futuro tecnologico delle PMI è delineato da un cambio di paradigma sostanziale che è, a tutti gli effetti, l'evoluzione dell'intero sistema produttivo, la strada maestra che consente di aumentare l'efficienza operativa ed il valore di produzione grazie all'interconnessione di tutte le risorse d'imPresa”, afferma Francesco Chirico, Responsabile area tecnica ed innovazione di Plus ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UK won't rush to regulate AI, says first-ever minister for digital brainboxesBritain's decision to not introduce legislation to regulate AI isn't surprising, as in August the nation’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Office for Artificial Intelligence ...
Construction begins on Health Innovation HubThe Health Innovation Hub will be a catalyst for collaboration and ... From a daily news briefing to Homes & Property insights, plus lifestyle, going out, offers and more. For the best stories in your ...
