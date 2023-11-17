Olight Unveils Brand New Baton 4 / Premium Edition and Warrior X4 for Black Friday (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Olight, a leader in mobile lighting solutions, unveiled the Baton 4 / Premium Edition, the Warrior X4, and more in a dazzling product launch event on November 16th, 7:00 PM (EST), which was live-streamed on its Official YouTube channel named Olightworld. Compared to the previous Baton 3, The Baton 4 shines with an 8.3% increase in output, reaching 1,300 lumens and a longer beam distance at 170 meters. It features an intuitive laser micro-perforation lumen and battery level indicator, which required significant engineering efforts to integrate within the narrow space of the compact flashlight. The Baton 4 Premium Edition features a custom charging case that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
