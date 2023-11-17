Nowhere special – Una storia d’amore | qual è la storia vera del film di Uberto Pasolini?

(Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) Il, ha per protagonisti James Norton e il piccolo Daniel Lamont. Narra la vicenda di un giovane padre single affetto da cancro, deciso a trovare una nuova famiglia per suo figlio per non lasciarlo solo. Ilè stato introdotto nell’area Orizzonti durante il Festival del Cinema di Venezia del 2020. Scopriamo insiemeè lache ha ispirato questa pellicola acclamata davvero positivamente dalla critica. Laraccontata nel, regista del, si è ispirato a una...

Ascolti tv, oltre 7 milioni per Italia - Macedonia del Nord su Rai1

... 'Fratelli di Crozza' sul Nove (1.035.000 spettatori, share 5.1%), 'Le Iene' su Italia 1 (982.000 spettatori, share 7.1%), 'Propaganda Live' (794.000 spettatori, share 5.8%), '- Una ...

Nowhere Special: trama, cast e anticipazioni del film su Rai 3 Io Donna

La storia vera di Nowhere special – Una storia d'amore, il film con ... Fanpage.it

India called out over World Cup trophy snub amid ‘awkward’ Cummins moment

Indian players have been called out for snubbing Australia’s trophy celebrations after Monday morning’s extraordinary Cricket World Cup final. Travis Head was the hero as Australia broke 1.4 billion ...

Stephen Merchant reveals Adele’s special Las Vegas tribute to him but that “he didn’t get shit” from Bono

Stephen Merchant has shared the personal message that Adele dedicated to him ahead of a recent Las Vegas show – and joked that he received nothing of the kind from Bono the following night.