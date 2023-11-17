Modern Family, la reunion del cast e quella foto che preoccupa i fan (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) Sofia Vergara ha organizzato la prima reunion informale del cast di Modern Family dai tempi della conclusione della serie; l’incontro, a cui hanno partecipato quasi tutti i membri del cast storico, è stata ampiamente documentato su Instagram dalla stessa Vergara con foto e video, accompagnati da una didascalia semplice ma sentita: “Lavorare con queste persone meravigliose è stata una vera fortuna… mi mancate tanto” Un particolare, però, ha preoccupato i fan. In una delle foto di gruppo, infatti, Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy) regge in mano una cornice con un ritratto di Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), unico assente alla reunion. Sulle prime, questo a molti è sembrato un omaggio post-mortem; evidentemente, però, l’ambiguità era voluta, tanto che ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
