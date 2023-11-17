MLW Fusion 16 11 2023

MLW Fusion

MLW Fusion 16.11.2023 (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) MLW Fusion è di nuovo Online e dal vivo, ecco i risultati andati in scena a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: MLW National Openweight Title MatchJacob Fatu (c) batte Calvin Tankman (9:51)Info: This match was taped on 08.07.2023. MLW World Heavyweight Title MatchAlex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas) (c) batte Willie Mack (17:56)Info: This match was taped on 03.09.2023. MLW World Heavyweight Title MatchAlex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas) (c) batte Tom Lawlor (17:28)Info: This match was taped on 14.10.2023.
