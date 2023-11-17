John Vaillant's Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World wins The Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023 worth £50,000 (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) LONDON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World by John Vaillant is tonight, Thursday 16 November, named winner of the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023. The winner was announced at a ceremony hosted at the Science Museum and generously supported by The Blavatnik Family Foundation. Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World tells the Story of the devastating wildFires that struck Fort McMurray, Alberta in 2016. John ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World by John Vaillant is tonight, Thursday 16 November, named winner of the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023. The winner was announced at a ceremony hosted at the Science Museum and generously supported by The Blavatnik Family Foundation. Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World tells the Story of the devastating wildFires that struck Fort McMurray, Alberta in 2016. John ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
John Vaillant wins Baillie Gifford nonfiction prize with ‘highly relevant’ work on wildfires The Guardian
John Vaillant's 'Fire Weather' Wins the Baillie Gifford Prize Publishing Perspectives
The story of a devastating wildfire that reads 'like a thriller' wins U.K. book prizeJohn Vaillant's Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World was awarded the 50,000 pound ($62,000) Baillie Gifford Prize at a ceremony in London. The chairperson of the judging panel, Frederick ...
Story of a devastating wildfire that reads 'like a thriller' wins Baillie Gifford nonfiction prizeA book about an inferno that ravaged a Canadian city and has been called a portent of climate chaos has won Britain’s leading nonfiction book prize ...
John VaillantVideo su : John Vaillant