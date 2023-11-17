John Vaillant' s Fire Weather | A True Story from a Hotter World wins The Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023 worth £50 | 000

John Vaillant

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
John Vaillant's Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World wins The Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023 worth £50,000 (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) LONDON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World by John Vaillant is tonight, Thursday 16 November, named winner of the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023. The winner was announced at a ceremony hosted at the Science Museum and generously supported by The Blavatnik Family Foundation.   Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World tells the Story of the devastating wildFires that struck Fort McMurray, Alberta in 2016. John ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

John Vaillant wins Baillie Gifford nonfiction prize with ‘highly relevant’ work on wildfires  The Guardian

John Vaillant's 'Fire Weather' Wins the Baillie Gifford Prize  Publishing Perspectives

The story of a devastating wildfire that reads 'like a thriller' wins U.K. book prize

John Vaillant's Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World was awarded the 50,000 pound ($62,000) Baillie Gifford Prize at a ceremony in London. The chairperson of the judging panel, Frederick ...

Story of a devastating wildfire that reads 'like a thriller' wins Baillie Gifford nonfiction prize

A book about an inferno that ravaged a Canadian city and has been called a portent of climate chaos has won Britain’s leading nonfiction book prize ...
Video su : John Vaillant
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : John Vaillant John Vaillant Fire Weather True