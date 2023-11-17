Jereh Enviro Releases Complete Equipment at Li-ion Battery Recycling High-End Equipment Forum

YANTAI, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Jereh Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jereh Enviro" or the company), a leading global Environment management company, released its newly developed Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Complete Equipment at Li-ion Battery Recycling High-End Equipment Forum, co-hosted by China Association of Machinery Industry for Environmental Protection, Jereh Enviro and Shanghai Metals Market. During the event, Jereh Enviro signed cooperation agreements with Ukrenego, Shinwoo, etc. and reached ...
