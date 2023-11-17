Huawei Cloud: Accelerating Intelligence in Europe, for Europe (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) - PARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Huawei CONNECT 2023 PARIS was held from November 15 to 16. Jacqueline Shi, the President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, in her keynote speech "Accelerating Intelligence with Huawei Cloud Everything as a Service", stated that "The time is ripe to accelerate intelligent transformation. Huawei Cloud strives to be the preferred Cloud for this transformation. We are ready to work alongside our customers and partners through their journeys. We aim to spark innovation, build strong local support, and enable the local ecosystem In Europe, For Europe, creating value and sharing success ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei CONNECT 2023 PARIS was held from November 15 to 16. Jacqueline Shi, the President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, in her keynote speech "Accelerating Intelligence with Huawei Cloud Everything as a Service", stated that "The time is ripe to accelerate intelligent transformation. Huawei Cloud strives to be the preferred Cloud for this transformation. We are ready to work alongside our customers and partners through their journeys. We aim to spark innovation, build strong local support, and enable the local ecosystem In Europe, For Europe, creating value and sharing success ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Huawei vuole un centro cloud in Nord Africa
Huawei vuole un centro cloud in Nordafrica
Grow with Huawei Cloud : Accelerating GTM and Sales with Empowered Benefits
"With Saudi - Go Global" Huawei Cloud Launches Services in Saudi Arabia
Huawei Cloud: Accelerating Intelligence in Europe, for EuropePARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 PARIS was held from November 15 to 16. Jacqueline Shi, the President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, in her keynote speech "Accelerating Intelligence with Huawei Cloud Everything as a Service", stated that "The time is ripe to accelerate intelligent ...
Huawei, accelerare la digitalizzazione dei servizi pubblici TechFromTheNet
Huawei Cloud: Accelerating Intelligence in Europe, for Europe PR Newswire
Huawei Cloud: Accelerating Intelligence in Europe, for EuropePARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 PARIS was held from November 15 to 16. Jacqueline Shi, the President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, in her keynote speech ...
Accelerare la digitalizzazione dei servizi pubblici, soluzioni HuaweiHuawei presenta le soluzioni pensate per accelerare la digitalizzazione ... la nuova soluzione per la sicurezza HiSec SASE si basa su un’architettura multistrato integrata di tipo ...
Huawei CloudVideo su : Huawei Cloud