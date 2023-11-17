Douglas Is Cancelled: Karen Gillan nella nuova serie sulla cancel culture di Steven Moffat (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) L'autore di Sherlock e Doctor Who affronta il dibattito sulla cosiddetta "cancel culture". Secondo quanto riportato da Variety, la star di Guardiani della Galassia Karen Gillan e quella di Downton Abbey Hugh Bonneville saranno i protagonisti di Douglas Is cancelled, nuova serie scritta da Steven Moffat che affronta il tema della cancel culture. La serie vedrà Hugh Bonneville interpretare un conduttore di notiziari di mezza età e molto rispettato, Douglas Bellowes, mentre Karen Gillan sarà la sua astuta spalla Madeline. Douglas vive una vita perfetta. Si gode il suo ...Leggi su movieplayer
