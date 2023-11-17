Dolby and Ed Sheeran celebrate the transformative experience of Dolby Atmos Music in new "Love More" global brand campaign (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) - The campaign features Ed's latest hit "Magical" and gives fans an exclusive digital experience powered by Dolby Atmos LONDON AND SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is teaming up with GRAMMY®-WINNING singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to kick off the start of its latest global brand campaign – "Love More in Dolby." In this first instalment of the campaign, the global pop icon stars in a short concert vignette exploring his latest hit "Magical" from Autumn Variations, Sheeran's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dolby and Ed Sheeran celebrate the transformative experience of Dolby Atmos Music in new "Love More" global brand campaign
