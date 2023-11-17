Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi Inaugurates World's Largest Single-Site Solar Power Plant Ahead of COP28 (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) ABU Dhabi, UAE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, and its partners Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), EDF Renewables and JinkoPower, together with procurer Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), have inaugurated the World's Largest Single-Site Solar Power Plant Ahead of the UAE hosting the UN climate change conference, COP28. The 2GW Al Dhafra Solar PV project was inaugurated by HH Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and in the presence of HH Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
#ISRAELHAMASWAR. The release of US and Russian prisoners from Gaza failed. IDF tanks at night in Gaza. Hamas thanks China, Russia and UAE ..."Netanyahu is a bad ruler and has formed an alliance with the worst in Israel, with those who have ... said Deputy Home Secretary Robert Jenrick. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation ...
