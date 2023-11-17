Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi Inaugurates World' s Largest Single-Site Solar Power Plant Ahead of COP28

(Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) ABU, UAE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/AbuFuture Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, and its partners AbuNational Energy Company (TAQA), EDF Renewables and Jinko, together with procurer Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), have inaugurated the'sof the UAE hosting the UN climate change conference,. The 2GW Al DhafraPV project was inaugurated by HH Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan,of Abuand in the presence of HH Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,Prime Minister and ...

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, and its partners Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), EDF Renewables and JinkoPower, together with pro ...HH Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, unveils 2 gigawatt (GW) Al Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic Independent Power Project, already supplying clean, emissions free electricity to ...