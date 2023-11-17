Christmas Massacre, il nuovo horror di Puppet Combo è “troppo estremo” per Switch e Xbox (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) L’uscita del gioco horror low-poly, Christmas Massacre, su Switch, Xbox e PlayStation è stata posticipata. L’uscita del gioco era inizialmente prevista per questo mese, ma alcune settimane prima della data di uscita, lo sviluppatore ha annunciato che sia Xbox che Nintendo non permetteranno l’uscita del gioco sulle rispettive piattaforme affermando che è “troppo estremo“. Lo sviluppatore di giochi indie Puppet Combo ha ottenuto un grande riconoscimento per i suoi giochi horror che adottano uno stile grafico anni ’90 accompagnato da immagini insolite, design lo-fi, personaggi inquietanti e tanto altro. La società è stata fondata nel 2012 e fino ad ora ha lanciato più di una dozzina di piccoli giochi ...Leggi su esports247
