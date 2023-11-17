CGTN | San Francisco a new starter for China-U S relations

(Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had a candid and in-depth exchange of views at the Filoli Estate, Sanon Wednesday. This much-anticipated summit took place a year after the two presidents met in Bali, Indonesia. During the meeting, President Xi called on the two countries to build together five pillars for bilateraland assume a new Sanvision facing the future. He stressed thatis consistently committed to having a stable, healthy and sustainablehip with the United States. At the same time,has interests that must be safeguarded, principles that must be upheld, and red lines that must not be crossed.hopes that the two countries can be ...

CGTN : Chinese President Xi arrives in San Francisco for talks with Biden - APEC meeting

... will be passed on from generation to generation, at a welcome dinner held inFrancisco. Hope ... https://news..com/news/2023 - 11 - 17/Envisioning - China - U - S - friendship - Xi - highlights -...

Xi attends China-U.S. summit, 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting CGTN

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers speech at welcome dinner in ... news.cgtn.com

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had a candid and in-depth exchange of views at the Filoli Estate, San Francisco on Wednesday. Thi ...CGTN America & CGTN UN release "CMG Holds China–U.S. People-to-People Exchanges Event in San Francisco" ...