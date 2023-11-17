CGTN: San Francisco a new starter for China-U.S. relations (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had a candid and in-depth exchange of views at the Filoli Estate, San Francisco on Wednesday. This much-anticipated summit took place a year after the two presidents met in Bali, Indonesia. During the meeting, President Xi called on the two countries to build together five pillars for bilateral relations and assume a new San Francisco vision facing the future. He stressed that China is consistently committed to having a stable, healthy and sustainable relationship with the United States. At the same time, China has interests that must be safeguarded, principles that must be upheld, and red lines that must not be crossed. China hopes that the two countries can be ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
