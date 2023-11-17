BLS International Wins Another Schengen Global Visa Outsourcing Contract for Slovakia (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) NEW DELHI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BLS International Services, a Global leader in Outsourcing services for governments and diplomatic missions, has signed an exclusive Global Visa Outsourcing Contract for Slovakia in 18 countries with more than 54 offices. According to industry data, 2.64 million tourists visited Slovakia in 2021, and this number is expected to increase in line with travel trends. BLS International's extensive experience in providing exceptional Visa services has earned them the privilege of working with the Schengen member countries. With this new Contract, BLS International will be entrusted with the responsibility of not only ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
