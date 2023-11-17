AEW: Full Gear è già qui, rissa tra Swerve Strickland ed Adam Page ad un evento indie (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) Stanotte, alle ore 2 italiane, Full Gear si prenderà la scena del wrestling a livello mondiale. Il nuovo PPV AEW, in programma a Los Angeles, proporrà, tra gli altri, anche un Deathmatch tra Swerve Strickland ed Adam Page, come annunciato in settimana dalla federazione. Incontro che in realtà è già praticamente cominciato. Più o meno. Rissone tra i due in Revolver, il video Durante REVOLVER Unreal, ultimo evento dell’omonima federazione indipendente svoltosi nella nottata italiana proprio a Los Angeles, Swerve Strickland ha subito un attacco a sorpresa di Hangman, che ha effettuato un’apparizione a sorpresa mandando in visibilio i fan presenti. L’ex AEW World Champion e l’ex Hit Row sono stati separati dopo poco, prima che ...Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW/ROH: Nervi tesi tra Ronda Rousey e Athena durante un evento indieDopo aver concluso il suo stint in WWE in quel SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey è tornata a lottare nel circuito indipendente, non senza destare sorpresa nei fan e negli addetti ai lavori. Ieri notte Ronda ha ...
Tony Schiavone Reveals Which Matches He's Most Excited To See At AEW Full GearAEW commentator Tony Schiavone is excited for this weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view and has revealed which matches he's looking forward to.
