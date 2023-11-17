AEW | Full Gear è già qui | rissa tra Swerve Strickland ed Adam Page ad un evento indie

(Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) Stanotte, alle ore 2 italiane,si prenderà la scena del wrestling a livello mondiale. Il nuovo PPV AEW, in programma a Los Angeles, proporrà, tra gli altri, anche un Deathmatch traed, come annunciato in settimana dalla federazione. Incontro che in realtà è già praticamente cominciato. Più o meno. Rissone tra i due in Revolver, il video Durante REVOLVER Unreal, ultimodell’omonima federazione indipendente svoltosi nella nottata italiana proprio a Los Angeles,ha subito un attacco a sorpresa di Hangman, che ha effettuato un’apparizione a sorpresa mandando in visibilio i fan presenti. L’ex AEW World Champion e l’ex Hit Row sono stati separati dopo poco, prima che ...

Dopo aver concluso il suo stint in WWE in quel SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey è tornata a lottare nel circuito indipendente, non senza destare sorpresa nei fan e negli addetti ai lavori. Ieri notte Ronda ha ...