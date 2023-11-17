AEW | Adam Page non aspetta Full Gear e attacca Swerve Strickland in uno show Indie

AEW: Adam Page non aspetta Full Gear e attacca Swerve Strickland in uno show Indie (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) Una delle sfide più interessanti in programma questo sabato sera a Full Gear sarà il Texas Death Match tra Adam Page e Swerve Strickland. La tensione tra i due wrestler è esplosa quando Swerve è entrato in casa di Adam Page minacciando lui e la sua famiglia. Il match tra i due wrestler è ormai arrivata in un punto di non ritorno e sembrerebbe essere iniziato anzitempo quando Hangman, ieri notte, ha fatto irruzione nello show indipendente Revolver Unreal per attaccare il suo avversario alle spalle. Hangman Page has just attacked Swerve at #RevolverUNREAL pic.twitter.com/Erdts3FdDY— FITE (@FiteTV) November 17, 2023 Nel video, condiviso dal canale X di FITE si ...
