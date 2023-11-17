2023 Black Friday Deals on SK hynix SSDs: Up to 30% Off! (Di venerdì 17 novembre 2023) TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SK hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, is celebrating this year's Black Friday by offering up to 30% off on its SSD products. This Black Friday deal includes the Platinum P41 (PCIe 4.0) 500GB/1TB/2TB and Gold P31 (PCIe 3.0) 500GB/1TB/2TB internal M.2 NVMe SSDs, as well as the Beetle X31 (10 Gbps) 512GB/1TB portable SSD. The Gold P31, a PCIe Gen 3 M.2 NVMe SSD, boasts impressive speeds with a maximum read speed of 3,500 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 3,200 MB/s. It's not just about speed; its low power consumption and low heat generation make it especially suitable for laptops and other devices prone to power and heat issues. Recently, the Gold P31 clinched the top spot in a PCIe 3.0 performance shootout conducted ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
