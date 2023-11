WWE | Santos Escobar e Rey Mysterio si “giocheranno” la leadership dell’LWO? Le ultime

WWE: Novità sul feud tra Rey Mysterio e Santos Escobar Tuttowrestling

WWE: Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, ecco cosa succederà Spazio Wrestling

A new report indicates the severity of Rey Mysterio's knee injury, the timetable for his recovery, and the likely feud waiting for him upon his return.On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Mysterio disagreed with Santos Escobar, who accused him of supporting Carlito over him. Escobar then turned heel and attacked Mysterio, leaving the WWE Hall of ...